Generate Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Generate Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,018 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

