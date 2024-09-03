Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 866,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Genesco by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Genesco has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

