Gigachad (GIGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $163.27 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market cap of $163.27 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01561689 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,373,238.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

