Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,474,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

