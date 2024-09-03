Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $357,000 Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $456,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

