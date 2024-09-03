Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.52 and a beta of -3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

