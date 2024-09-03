Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Trading 45.5% Higher

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 59,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 12,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$616,500.00, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

