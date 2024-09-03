GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.67 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.