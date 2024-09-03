GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $742-744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.67 million. GitLab also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at GitLab
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.