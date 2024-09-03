Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

