Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 384,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.90. 119,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,900. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Mofy Metaverse
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.