Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Short Interest Update

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 384,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.90. 119,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,900. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

