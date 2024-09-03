Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Down to $43.34

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.34, but opened at $41.73. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 559,676 shares trading hands.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 688,987 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,914,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

