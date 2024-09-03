Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 0.6 %

GLBS stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

