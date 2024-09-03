GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 16,880,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.48 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. CWM LLC grew its position in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,521,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 2,209.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 431,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

