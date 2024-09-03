GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,880,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 17,271,607 shares.The stock last traded at $49.47 and had previously closed at $58.39.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $1,502,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

