Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of AJX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,337. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

About Great Ajax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

