Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Great Ajax Price Performance
Shares of AJX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,337. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Great Ajax Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently -5.96%.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
See Also
