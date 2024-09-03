Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 4.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.81. Approximately 700,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,026,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GGAL. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 2.9 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.7248 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.8% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 475,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $8,573,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

