Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
GGAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 4.0 %
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 124,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at $235,000.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
