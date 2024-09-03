Guess? (NYSE:GES) Given New $22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GES has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

NYSE:GES opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

