Guidance Capital Inc. Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Guidance Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AVES opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

