Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 37,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,808. Gyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GYRE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

