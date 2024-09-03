H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Down 8.9% in August

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 848,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,873.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $5,598,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

FUL stock traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,406. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

