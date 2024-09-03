Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,036. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $239.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.19). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 5,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,302 shares in the company, valued at $917,579.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $229,340. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HNRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

