Halliburton Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Halliburton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

