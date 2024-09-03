Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 53.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.