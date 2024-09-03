Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $152.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $154.50.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
