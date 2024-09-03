Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 15,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 825,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,475,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 135,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

HE stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,180. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The business's revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

