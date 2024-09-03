Head to Head Review: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A IceCure Medical -410.22% -111.27% -81.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IceCure Medical $3.34 million 8.78 -$14.65 million ($0.33) -1.94

This table compares Adynxx and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adynxx and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 320.76%.

Summary

Adynxx beats IceCure Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

