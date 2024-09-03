Hemington Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.