Hemington Wealth Management Has $629,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $214.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.01. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 19th. William Blair started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.