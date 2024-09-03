Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 70 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

IBM stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.