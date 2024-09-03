Hemington Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $483.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $453.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.26.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

