Hemington Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 337,732 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

