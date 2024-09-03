Hemington Wealth Management Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Carvana by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Carvana by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,147,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,620,422 shares of company stock worth $343,508,977. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.