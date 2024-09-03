HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of DINO traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. 72,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $34,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

