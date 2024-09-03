HI (HI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $260,243.01

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $260,243.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.67 or 1.00009485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048373 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $218,803.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

