HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of HMNKF opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. HMS Networks AB has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

