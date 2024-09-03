HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HMNKF opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. HMS Networks AB has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile
