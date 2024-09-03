Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 382,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I in the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 534,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

