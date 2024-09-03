HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 24,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

HP Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 4,650,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,866,398. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.