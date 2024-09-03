H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 390.70 ($5.14) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.60). The company has a market capitalization of £169.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 386.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 15.96.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,564.55 ($50,709.47). 10.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAT. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.98) price target on the stock.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

