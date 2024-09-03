Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,088,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,801,463. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 143.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 216,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.