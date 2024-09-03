Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.08. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,408. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

