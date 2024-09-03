Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $230,174.08

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $77.22 million and approximately $230,174.08 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

