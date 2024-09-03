HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in HUYA by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at $5,197,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 330,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 177.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 784,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 501,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HUYA by 432.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 808,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,038. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

HUYA Increases Dividend

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. HUYA’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

