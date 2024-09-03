IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Trading Down 8.6%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $168.85 and last traded at $170.51. Approximately 44,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 133,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.53.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,768 shares of company stock valued at $20,065,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 41.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

