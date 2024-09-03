Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.
About Iluka Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Count Out CrowdStrike Yet: Key Insights from Q2 Earnings
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.