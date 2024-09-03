IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $26.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 236,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

