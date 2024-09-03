InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Stake Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.19% of InFinT Acquisition worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFIN. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 282,233 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 400,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 165,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFIN traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. 61,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,959. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

InFinT Acquisition Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in financial services and technology sectors in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

