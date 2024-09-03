Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Trading 12.3% Higher

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 215,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 32,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Information Analysis Trading Up 12.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis, Inc provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration.

Further Reading

