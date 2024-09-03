Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,082 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 33.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of INFY opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.