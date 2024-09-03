Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Innodata Stock Performance
INOD traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 240,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,680. The firm has a market cap of $458.90 million, a PE ratio of 264.83 and a beta of 2.33. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.
Institutional Trading of Innodata
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Innodata by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innodata by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Innodata by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
