Insider Buying: Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Insider Purchases 259,700 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of TSE ATH traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.18. 1,728,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,767. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.13. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5450942 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ATH. National Bank Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

