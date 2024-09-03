Insider Buying: Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Insider Purchases 259,700 Shares of Stock

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 259,700 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$1,396,848.39.
Athabasca Oil Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of TSE ATH traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.18. 1,728,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,767. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.13. Athabasca Oil Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.72.
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5450942 earnings per share for the current year.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
